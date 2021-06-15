PlayFuel Hits Market Cap of $3.66 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $1.52 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.72 or 0.00765803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00083698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.17 or 0.07759696 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

