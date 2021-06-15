Playkey (PKT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $68,891.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Playkey has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $237,894.06 and approximately $68,891.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00062462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.40 or 0.00778361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00084311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043096 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

