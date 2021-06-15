Playtika (PLTK) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is one of 110 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Playtika to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Playtika alerts:

This table compares Playtika and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion $92.10 million 108.33 Playtika Competitors $1.10 billion $4.54 million 20.66

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Playtika is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika N/A N/A N/A Playtika Competitors -24.98% -1,870.53% -8.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Playtika and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82 Playtika Competitors 594 2931 4465 87 2.50

Playtika presently has a consensus price target of $37.36, suggesting a potential upside of 43.71%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 18.75%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Playtika beats its peers on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.