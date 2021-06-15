PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.81. PLDT shares last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 123,763 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.66.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $992.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of PLDT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of PLDT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PLDT by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of PLDT by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter.

About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

