PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.81. PLDT shares last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 123,763 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.66.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of PLDT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of PLDT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PLDT by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of PLDT by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter.
About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)
PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.
