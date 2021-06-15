Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 14,760 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 12,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.