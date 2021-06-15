Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.42. Pluristem Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 243,129 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pluristem Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 79,300 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $303,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,818,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,623,039.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,823 shares of company stock worth $1,541,915. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

