POA One Day Trading Volume Tops $196,520.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market cap of $10.62 million and approximately $196,520.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POA has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.
About POA
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 288,551,706 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.