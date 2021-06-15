PolkaBridge (PBR) Price Tops $0.0905 on Major Exchanges

PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:PBR) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. One PolkaBridge coin can now be purchased for $0.0905 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaBridge has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. PolkaBridge has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $447,845.00 worth of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PolkaBridge

PolkaBridge launched on January 22nd, 2021. PolkaBridge’s total supply is 88,027,158 coins and its circulating supply is 26,027,158 coins. PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaBridge is a decentralized application platform. One of PolkaBridge’s product is PolkaBridge DEX – a decentralized exchange that allows users to swap tokens on Polkadot to other ones on other blockchain platforms without any centralized organizations. In addition, with the smart farming mechanism, liquidity providers can earn rewards. “

