PolkaFoundry Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.04 Million (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $216,854.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00062654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.17 or 0.00777005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00084064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.27 or 0.07851753 BTC.

About PolkaFoundry

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,329,497 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

