PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.70. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 364,088 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $372.24 million, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLM. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.