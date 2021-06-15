PopularCoin (POP) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $105,405.83 and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00057800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00433075 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,031.43 or 0.99910379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00031645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008229 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00066218 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,158,754,077 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

