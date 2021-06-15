Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.36 million.

PRCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 718,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.