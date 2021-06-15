Portion Price Hits $0.0226 on Top Exchanges (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $1,583.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00060504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.22 or 0.00773042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00084030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00042604 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 190,937,845 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

