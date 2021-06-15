Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Mizuho

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

POR opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 21.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 24.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

