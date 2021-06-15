Porvair (LON:PRV) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $562.25

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 562.25 ($7.35) and traded as low as GBX 553.60 ($7.23). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 558 ($7.29), with a volume of 28,921 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £257.61 million and a P/E ratio of 30.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 562.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

