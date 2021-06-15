Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.20 and last traded at $43.28. 15,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 785,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Get Poshmark alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.42.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at $912,740.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $740,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,559,000. SherpaCapital LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.