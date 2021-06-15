PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the highest is $2.24. PPG Industries reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $176.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,414. PPG Industries has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

