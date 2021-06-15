PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PPL has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $1,581,000. Compton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

