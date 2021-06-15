Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 110.40 ($1.44). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 108.40 ($1.42), with a volume of 782,170 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £927.40 million and a PE ratio of 8.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

Premier Foods Company Profile (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

