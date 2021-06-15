PressOne (PRS) Price Reaches $0.0275 on Exchanges

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One PressOne coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $880.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PressOne alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00060276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.89 or 0.00769029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00083695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.06 or 0.07773388 BTC.

About PressOne

PRS is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official website is press.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.