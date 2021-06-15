Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider Sells 4,030 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE PRI traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.37. The stock had a trading volume of 164,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,413,000 after purchasing an additional 222,042 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after purchasing an additional 218,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $25,080,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
