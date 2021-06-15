Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider Sells 4,030 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.37. The stock had a trading volume of 164,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,413,000 after purchasing an additional 222,042 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after purchasing an additional 218,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $25,080,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

