Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Primis Financial posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

FRST stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $381.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.10. Primis Financial has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,715 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $25,296.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,141. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,684,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,049,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,412,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,677,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,119,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

