Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 112,071 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,194 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,993,000 after buying an additional 7,718,948 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 22,898 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 178.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 40,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Renaissance Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.46.

Shares of AU opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $38.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

