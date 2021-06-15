Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 329,616 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,041,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

