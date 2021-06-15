Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 75,162 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of KAR Auction Services worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,797 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 308,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

KAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.82.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

