Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $164,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $20.51.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.