Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Orthofix Medical worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OFIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,371,000 after buying an additional 172,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after buying an additional 43,851 shares in the last quarter.

OFIX opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.87 million, a P/E ratio of -28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.15. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

