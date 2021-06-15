Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 46,079 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 180.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,079 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Blueprint Medicines worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $303,830,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $110,223,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $87,507,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after acquiring an additional 268,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,916,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

