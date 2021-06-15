Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,645 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. FIX lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

Altice USA stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

