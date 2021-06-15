Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Domtar worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Domtar by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after buying an additional 264,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after purchasing an additional 561,083 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 1,793.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.51. Domtar Co. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.89.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on UFS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

