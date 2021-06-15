Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of The Aaron’s worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 12.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 33.0% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAN opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

