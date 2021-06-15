Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.12 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $391.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.77 and a one year high of $391.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

