Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.19 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

IWO stock opened at $307.38 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $190.33 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.04.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

