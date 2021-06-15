Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of PPC opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

PPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.