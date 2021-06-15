Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bunge worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Bunge by 25.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bunge by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Bunge by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.