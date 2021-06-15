Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,496 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Customers Bancorp worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,799,000 after purchasing an additional 133,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $7,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

NYSE CUBI opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $818,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,089 shares of company stock worth $1,900,842 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.