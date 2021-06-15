Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 444.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,533 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of NanoString Technologies worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period.

NSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.88.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $305,206.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 28,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,877,871.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,105.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,445. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

