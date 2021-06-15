Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Varex Imaging worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after acquiring an additional 404,866 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 34,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

VREX opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $27.07.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

