Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,330 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of ProPetro worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,985 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 448,793 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,450,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $343,470.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,809 shares of company stock worth $1,042,109 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PUMP opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 3.34.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PUMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

