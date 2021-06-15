Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,242 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Getty Realty worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,066,000 after purchasing an additional 271,383 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Getty Realty by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1,417.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. On average, analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

Getty Realty Profile

