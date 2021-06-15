Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 74,560 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 74,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vale by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. HSBC increased their target price on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Vale stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $115.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

