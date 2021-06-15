Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Tivity Health worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Tivity Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

TVTY stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

