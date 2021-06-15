Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,136 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Service Properties Trust worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,720,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 553,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $22,356,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $17,005,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 100,273 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $15.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

