Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Twist Bioscience worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of TWST stock opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.96. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 439,587 shares in the company, valued at $58,293,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $82,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,627 shares of company stock valued at $14,451,199 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.