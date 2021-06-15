Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,066 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Urban Edge Properties worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,002,000 after buying an additional 859,981 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 265,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 76.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 47,410 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UE shares. Capital One Financial cut Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of UE stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

