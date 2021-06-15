Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 32,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $118.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.