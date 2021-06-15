Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $72.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,998 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,678,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

