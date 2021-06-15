Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC) Trading Up 0.2%

Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.42 and last traded at $47.33. Approximately 7,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 103,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.24.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.