ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,513 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,320% compared to the average daily volume of 177 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $42,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $1,088,000.

NYSEARCA KOLD traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,544. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51.

