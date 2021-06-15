ProximaX Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ProximaX has a market cap of $7.77 million and $183,522.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00059723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00150917 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00182329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.34 or 0.00986770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,612.17 or 0.99853460 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

